Hoda Kotb shares some precious family moments in THIS picture

Hoda Kotb spent some quality time with the key women in her life.

Kotb, 57, was recently spotted in a family get-together with daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, her mother Sameha, and her sister, Hala, and shared a swoon-worthy snap from their getaway on Monday, Instagram.

"Gangs all here! Xo," Kotb wrote in the caption of her Instagram post showing off the meal, in which the group appears to share French fries and a large cup of maraschino cherries in a waterside restaurant.

"Fabulous Fabulous Fabulous ," one commenter wrote in response to the Instagram post. "I see where u get your wonderful smile from!"

Last month, the Today show host, 57, shared a sweet story about giving back that centered around daughter Haley.

During the July 12 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb explained that Haley has a chore chart where she gets a quarter for each chore she gets done, like making her bed.