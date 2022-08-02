Janhvi Kapoor felt 'worthless' during Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: 'It triggered anxiety'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented and talked about celebrities in the Hindi film industry. Currently, the Dhadak star is enjoying the success of her recently released film, Goodluck Jerry, a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.



In a recent interview with B4U Hear It Here, Janhvi recalls the times she was mocked over getting everything on a platter because of the works and reputation of her parents, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi.

She said during Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena, she was made to feel that she was worthless and didn't deserve any of the opportunities she had gotten in the Hindi film industry.

"I got things I don’t deserve, which means that I am technically worthless, and I am getting opportunities because of the work my parents have done. At the same time, I also felt an overwhelming respect and love for my parents, and I am being given love and work because of that. But the truth is that I love acting and I live for it," Janhvi said.

Elsewhere, she mentioned that being mocked like this triggered her anxiety.



Goodluck Jerry hit OTT platform on July 29, 2022. The movie is helmed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai, and Mahaveer Jain.

