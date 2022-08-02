Meghan Markle would be ridiculed if she accepted Bin Laden charity: 'Hypocrites'

Meghan Markle is being compared to Prince Charles amid Bin Laden charity scandal.

Charles, who is reported to have received money from Bakr bin Laden, brother of Osama bin Laden, has come under fire for accepting the suspicious donation.

While the public outcry persists, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu claimed Meghan Markle would be publicly shamed had she been in her father-in-law's position.

Dr Shola fumed: “Meghan Markle would’ve been vilified and abused by British media/public if she or her charity accepted £1m donation from Osama Bin Laden’s family like Prince Charles did.

“The haters would demand for her to be divested of every title including wife, mother and Duchess. Hypocrites.”



While some agreed with her comments, others hit back saying: “Except that the Bin Laden family ostracised Osama decades ago. They are business people and give a hell of a lot of money to charity.”

Meanwhile, a Clarence House spokeswoman has said: "The Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund has assured us that thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation.

"The decision to accept was taken by the charity’s Trustees alone and any attempt to characterise it otherwise is false."