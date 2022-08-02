BTS J-Hope shares heartfelt thoughts after Lollapalooza performance: Check out

BTS member J-Hope became the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at Lollapalooza music fest in Chicago.

J-Hope performed a solo 70-minute-long performance, making him the first K-pop artist to perform solo in a major event.

He posted some creative photos of himself on stage to his own Instagram account after the historic performance, along with a heartfelt caption that described the moment.





The BTS member wrote, “July 31, 2022, is going to be one of my greatest and unforgettable moments. Lollapalooza was one of the most important challenges of Jack in the Box."

"Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another, and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show."

"Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am. Yesterday was the culmination of this whole process, and that’s why it’ll be that much more of a treasured memory in my life’s history, and have that much more meaning," BTS J- hope continued.

He shared his gratitude for all those involved in the process, and also gave shout-outs to singer and actress Becky G, fellow BTS member Jimin, and BTS fans ARMYs.