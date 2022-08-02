 
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Priyanka Chopra gets emotional after meeting Ukrainian refugee women, children

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Priyanka Chopra gets emotional after meeting Ukrainian refugee women, children

Priyanka Chopra, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, has shared a video on her Instagram account from her time in Poland where she met Ukrainian refugee women and children.

In the video, Priyanka was seen playing around with Ukrainian children. She also received some handmade dolls named after her. The Baywatch actor got emotional after listening to a woman about her family member who couldn't join her in Poland.

Sharing the details of the largest human displacement crisis in the world, Priyanka uploaded a video on her Instagram with the caption, "The invisible wounds of war are the ones we don’t usually see on the news. Yet, they were so evident to me today as started day 1 of my @unicef mission in Warsaw. 2/3 of Children from Ukraine have been displaced (internally and externally). This HUGE number is the devastating reality of a war where 90% of the people crossing the border are women and children. 70% of those who have fled, crossed the border into Poland, and large government supported Reception Centres have been set up to make the transition as easy as possible.”

She further added, “@unicef responded to this emergency by setting up Blue Dot Centres in 11 locations across Poland and 37 across the region together with @refugees. The Blue Dot Centers play a very necessary role, and in many ways are a rare safe haven for women and especially the children. They offer so much…. Access to important, relevant information, mental health support, providing mother and baby areas to allow them much needed privacy, and play areas, which are so critical for kids who come from conflict situations to be able to feel a sense of normalcy. It is predominantly staffed by Ukrainians including many who have also fled the war themselves.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is about to make her web series debut in Citadel, a Russo Brothers production.

