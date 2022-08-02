Chris Rock is not ready to address Will Smith following apology for Oscars

 
Chris Rock is reportedly not planning to forgive Will Smith even after his apology for the Oscars slap
Will Smith recently addressed the Oscars slap-gate with an apology directed at Chris Rock, however, it seems like Chris may not be too keen on it.

In a YouTube video, Will explained what went down behind the scenes and asked for forgiveness from not just Chris' family and the public, but also Chris himself.

"I've reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk — and when he is, he will reach out," Will said.

He added, "I will say to you, Chris: I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

It turns out that Chris probably won't be ready to talk anytime soon — at least according to sources close to him.

"Chris has no plans to reach out to Will," an insider told ET, adding that Chris knows Will wants him to publicly accept his apology.

Unfortunately, the source says that they believe the timing of the apology was more for Will's best interest, not for Chris.

"He needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris," they added.

While Chris hasn't made any public statements about the future of his relationship with Will, he did say he's "not a victim" in the situation.

