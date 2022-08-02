England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s

Cricket - First Twenty20 International - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - July 16, 2021 Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Matt Parkinson to win the match Action Images. — Reuters

England will tour Pakistan in September for the first time in 17 years.

After the T20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play three tests in December.

Beginning on Sept 20, England will play seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore.

England pulled out of their Pakistan tour last year soon after New Zealand had abandoned their tour of the South Asian country over security concerns.

"We demonstrated our event planning and operational skills in the highly successful series against Australia in March/April and I am confident we will be able to replicate these when England visit us for the first time since 2005," Zakir Khan, PCB Director of International Cricket, said.

Schedule of T20Is