Tuesday Aug 02 2022
England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s

Cricket - First Twenty20 International - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - July 16, 2021 Pakistans Shaheen Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Englands Matt Parkinson to win the match Action Images. — Reuters
  • England will tour Pakistan in September for the first time in 17 years.
  • After the T20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play three tests in December.
  • Beginning on Sept 20, England will play seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore.

England will tour Pakistan in September for the first time in 17 years to play seven Twenty20, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday, while they will go against the Men In Green in three Test matches in December.

England pulled out of their Pakistan tour last year soon after New Zealand had abandoned their tour of the South Asian country over security concerns.

Related items

Beginning on September 20, England will play seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore in the first leg of their tour.

After the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, England will return to play three tests in December, PCB said in a statement.

"We demonstrated our event planning and operational skills in the highly successful series against Australia in March/April and I am confident we will be able to replicate these when England visit us for the first time since 2005," Zakir Khan, PCB Director of International Cricket, said.

Schedule of T20Is

  • Tuesday, 20 Sep — 1st T20I, Karachi
  • Thursday, 22 Sep — 2nd T20I, Karachi
  • Friday, 23 Sep — 3rd T20I, Karachi
  • Sunday, 25 Sep — 4th T20I, Karachi
  • Wednesday, 28 Sep — 5th T20I, Lahore
  • Friday, 30 Sep — 6th T20I, Lahore
  • Sunday, 2 Oct — 7th T20I, Lahore

