‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book

A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be furious over the bombshell claims made by Tom Bower in his explosive Revenge book.

According to Express, Mail on Sunday's editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths spoke on a recent episode of Palace Confidential.

“They will be going apoplectic about this book,” she said. "They'll probably just say, 'oh, it's just noise in public' but, you know, they will be reading every single word".

She added: "They've probably finished it by now.

"They probably asked Sunshine Sachs to get someone to read it as well and, to go through, and see where they can, you know, get their lawyers out.”

The unofficial biography makes claims about the Sussexes’ rift with the rest of the Royal family.

The British author claimed in the book that the Duke of Sussex was slammed for dating Meghan by his Eton pals.

Harry’s friends allegedly made jokes 'involving sexism, feminism and transgender people ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms" to which Meghan "without hesitation" challenged them on their opinions.