 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book
‘Apoplectic’ Meghan and Harry will be ‘reading every word’ of Revenge book 

A royal expert claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be furious over the bombshell claims made by Tom Bower in his explosive Revenge book.

According to Express, Mail on Sunday's editor-at-large Charlotte Griffiths spoke on a recent episode of Palace Confidential.

“They will be going apoplectic about this book,” she said. "They'll probably just say, 'oh, it's just noise in public' but, you know, they will be reading every single word".

She added: "They've probably finished it by now.

"They probably asked Sunshine Sachs to get someone to read it as well and, to go through, and see where they can, you know, get their lawyers out.”

The unofficial biography makes claims about the Sussexes’ rift with the rest of the Royal family.

The British author claimed in the book that the Duke of Sussex was slammed for dating Meghan by his Eton pals.

Harry’s friends allegedly made jokes 'involving sexism, feminism and transgender people ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms" to which Meghan "without hesitation" challenged them on their opinions.

More From Entertainment:

Watch: Matthew McConaughey reflects on important life lesson: ‘earn before you deserve’

Watch: Matthew McConaughey reflects on important life lesson: ‘earn before you deserve’
Amber Heard told sister she cut Johnny Depp’s finger, pre-trial legal docs reveal

Amber Heard told sister she cut Johnny Depp’s finger, pre-trial legal docs reveal
Princess Charlotte video with Prince William ‘blurs’ privacy of royal kids

Princess Charlotte video with Prince William ‘blurs’ privacy of royal kids
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack product', their life is 'riding' on reality show

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lack product', their life is 'riding' on reality show
Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle amid Megxit controversy

Princess Eugenie supports Meghan Markle amid Megxit controversy
Prince Harry plans to end relationship with royals for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry plans to end relationship with royals for Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s father makes 1st public appearance since stroke

Meghan Markle’s father makes 1st public appearance since stroke
Brad Pitt wants to make peace with Angelina Jolie for their kids: Insider

Brad Pitt wants to make peace with Angelina Jolie for their kids: Insider
Johnny Depp shocking reply to Marilyn Manson’s ‘got Amber 2.0’ text

Johnny Depp shocking reply to Marilyn Manson’s ‘got Amber 2.0’ text
Prince William, brother Prince Harry are very ‘unalike’

Prince William, brother Prince Harry are very ‘unalike’

Latest

view all