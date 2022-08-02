 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk reveals big about son X Æ A-XII

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Elon Musk reveals big about son X Æ A-XII
Elon Musk reveals big about son X Æ A-XII

Billionaire Elon Musk has disclosed that his son X Æ A-XII and he are inspired by the Netflix series Vikings.

The world’s richest person took to Twitter and shared a sweet photo with  son X. In the throwback photo from Thanksgiving last year, the father-son duo can be seen flaunting matching haircuts.

He captioned the photo, “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.”

Musk also shared a video of his two-year-old son playing with the family dogs.

In the cute video, X can be seen gently chasing around three dogs.

Musk captioned the video: “X (loves) Doges.”

Musk shares son X and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 7 months with ex Grimes.

The photo and video of X have gone viral on social media.

