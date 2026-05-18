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Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez teases fans with bold hair makeover

Georgina Rodriguez attended the 2026 Kering Women in Motion Awards in Cannes
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 18, 2026

The appearance comes after Georgina landed a major modeling campaign.
The appearance comes after Georgina landed a major modeling campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez said goodbye to her long, sleek brunette hair to a platinum blonde transformation. 

The influencer sparked a buzz among fans by debuting a stunning hair makeover while attending the 2026 Kering Women in Motion Awards in Cannes.

Georgina looked sensational in a black lace bra layered under a blue satin shirt as she posed for glamorous photos on the red carpet.

The Spanish star styled her outfit with a pair of matching heels. She also showed off her huge $3 million engagement ring and wore an eye catching diamond necklace.

The appearance comes after Georgina landed a major modeling campaign.

The Spanish beauty is the new face of Calzedonia, a swimsuit brand that Heidi Klum and Kendall Jenner have previously modeled for.

Georgina, who resides in Saudi Arabia got engaged to Cristiano Ronaldo on August 11, 2025, after eight years of dating.

She now wears a nearly $3 million, 30-carat diamond engagement ring gifted by the billionaire athlete. 

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