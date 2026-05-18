John Stamos remembers former co-star Bob Saget on special occasion

John Stamos fondly looked back on the “last pic” he ever took with his Full House co-star Bob Saget on a special occasion.

Reflecting on the cherished memories with his former co-star, the 62-year-old American actor and musician marked what would have been Bob’s 70th birthday.

On Sunday, May 17, the General Hospital alum took to his Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to the late actor.

Among other photos and videos, the last slide of the carousel was described as the “last pic” the two ever took together before Bob’s death in January 2022.

In the photo, John and Bob posed with their wives, Caitlin McHugh and Kelly Rizzo, respectively, at sunset in front of the open ocean.

The former ER star captioned the social media post, writing, “We used to throw each other great birthday parties. Your 70th today would’ve been epic! I miss you and love you.”

Additionally, the post included a video of the stars singing together, photos of them performing onstage and a picture of John affectionately embracing Bob as he sat behind a drum set.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with messages of love and support for Bob, who died at age 65 on January 9, 2022.