Prince William said THIS to Jill Scott before heart-warming hug

Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Prince William's heartwarming interaction with English footballers Chloe Kelly and Jill Scott at the Euro 2022 final made headlines. 

Taking fans inside their conversation, a lip-reading expert Juliet Sullivan revealed what did Duke of Cambridge's said to the footballers. 

The expert said that William praised Kelly and also expressed being ‘so, so proud’ of Jill Scott’ during the medal ceremony on Sunday night.

Sullivan said that Prince William told the striker, who scored the winning goal, “Well done, you were so powerful.”

The Duke also gave a hug to Jill Scott before telling her: “I am so so proud of you.”

Scott and William have known each other for 10 years as the footballer wiped out the Duke at a charity event.

Talking about the incident, she said, “The running joke whenever he sees us is, "No yellow cards this tournament Jill!"'

