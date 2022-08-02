Diana asked Camilla ‘don’t treat her like idiot’, reveals former royal officer

Princess Diana reportedly confronted Prince Charles and Camilla, recalled a former royal protection officer.

Ken Wharfe told Ranvir Singh on ITV’s Lorraine programme today, “Diana didn't have any particular friendships at that party but when we arrived there, it was almost like freeze-framing a scene in a movie because there was this surprise that Diana had even arrived.

"But then soon after within the hour, I heard my name being called, I was in the kitchen somewhere. And I went out and there was Diana, who said 'you've got to come with me, I can't find my husband or Camilla'.

"Now, I couldn't say no, clearly this woman was in some distress, and eventually we found the prince and Camilla sat on a sofa in the basement of this property just talking."

He continued: "I didn't know quite what Diana was going to do at that point but with a great deal of confidence, Diana just went up to both of them and said to Camilla 'please don't treat me like an idiot, I know what's going on'.

Wharfe said: “And Camilla sort of said something, to which still to this day I have never really understood what she meant by that is 'well you know, you have two wonderful boys'.

"Well, it was an incredible moment for me and certainly for them as well. That was a defining moment in their life because I think at that point... this was an indicator the end was nigh."