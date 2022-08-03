 
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Pak vs Ind clash expected thrice

SDSports desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. — Reuters

Any match between Pakistan and India always attracts cricket lovers from across the globe and this time, during the Asia Cup 2022, the arch-rivals are expected to come face-to-face thrice.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has released the complete schedule of the tournament, which is set to start on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai and Sharjah will host a 13-day tournament which is based on the T20 format.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who are placed in Group A, will meet in a high-voltage contest on August 28 (Sunday) in Dubai.

In group A, the third team will come from qualifiers.

UAE, Singapore, Kuwait, and Hong Kong will compete to join India and Pakistan in group A. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are placed in group B.

As per the tournament's schedule, the top two teams in each group will play again in the super 4 stages.

Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, pose for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup super 12 stage in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, October 23, 2021. — Reuters
Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, pose for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup super 12 stage in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, October 23, 2021. — Reuters

If India and Pakistan finish on top of group A, they will meet again on September 4 (Sunday).

Four teams will play against each other in the Super 4 stage. The top two teams will then qualify for the final which is scheduled on September 11 (Sunday).

Being in top-notch form in T20Is recently, Pakistan and India are also hot favourites to play the final match of the tournament.

