 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
AFP

Film producer Janet Yang elected new Oscars group president

By
AFP

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Film producer Janet Yang elected new Oscars group president
Film producer Janet Yang elected new Oscars group president

Los Angeles: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences elected film producer Janet Yang as its new president, the group behind the Oscars announced Tuesday.

Yang, best known for hits including "The Joy Luck Club" and "The People vs. Larry Flynt," becomes the fourth woman elected to run Hollywood´s most elite group of filmmakers, and the first of Asian origin.

Academy members vote for the winners of the Oscars each year, while the group has recently launched a major new Los Angeles film museum which had been decades in the planning.

In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer praised in particular Yang´s work on "membership recruitment, governance, equity, diversity, and inclusion" among other areas.

"I am thrilled that she is taking on the esteemed role of Academy President and look forward to working closely with her on our shared vision to serve our membership, celebrate the collaborative arts and sciences of motion pictures, and inspire the next generation of filmmakers," he wrote.

The Academy has had to navigate multiple controversies in recent years, including accusations of a lack of racial diversity.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato goes back to 'she/her' pronouns, feels 'more feminine' nowadays

Demi Lovato goes back to 'she/her' pronouns, feels 'more feminine' nowadays
Work starts on final season of 'Stranger Things'

Work starts on final season of 'Stranger Things'
Tom Bower's book reason behind Meghan and Harry's silence on England victory?

Tom Bower's book reason behind Meghan and Harry's silence on England victory?

Prince Harry and Elton John initiatve trebles its initial goal

Prince Harry and Elton John initiatve trebles its initial goal

Karen Gillan joins Johnny Depp camp

Karen Gillan joins Johnny Depp camp
Lawmakers react after Queen Elizabeth insulted by politician in Australia

Lawmakers react after Queen Elizabeth insulted by politician in Australia

Police charge UK man over crossbow threat to Queen

Police charge UK man over crossbow threat to Queen
Johnny Depp 'kicked' Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp 'kicked' Amber Heard?
Brad Pitt has THIS reaction to daughter Zahara attending Spelman college

Brad Pitt has THIS reaction to daughter Zahara attending Spelman college
Meghan Markle was advised to see royal life 'as a job' rather than an opportunity to seek fame

Meghan Markle was advised to see royal life 'as a job' rather than an opportunity to seek fame
Kelly Rizzo attended 'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin's wedding:’ honor to be there’

Kelly Rizzo attended 'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin's wedding:’ honor to be there’
Americans 'fed up' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Americans 'fed up' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Latest

view all