Queen Windsor Castle intruder charged under Treason Act 1842

Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Queen Windsor Castle intruder has faced charges for unacceptable breech of security.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has faced three charges under the Treason Act for breaking into Queen's residence in December 2021. 

Scotland Yard said Mr Chail will be penalised under Section 2 of the Treason Act, 1842, which is "discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty".

Meanwhile, Met has been authorised to charge Mr Chail "after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December, 2021 carrying a crossbow".

He added: "Mr Chail has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

