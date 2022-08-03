Princess Charlotte spends most of her time doing THIS

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter Princess Charlotte joined her parents at the Commonwealth Games and stole the limelight.



During her solo appearance without her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, Charlotte also disclosed her favourite sport.

The little princess, 7 arrived at SportsAid House where Prince William and Kate introduced her to the athletes.

When Princess Charlotte was asked what her favourite sport was, she replied “Gymnastics."

Supporting her comment, Kate Middleton said: "She (Charlotte) spends most of her time upside down" doing "handstands and cartwheels".

Later, during their visit to SportsAid House, the mother-daughter duo took part in an interactive learning experience.

Princess Charlotte also delighted the royal fans as she joined Kate Middleton and Prince William for a photograph outside alongside the athletes.