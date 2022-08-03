 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Web Desk

Kris Jenner accused of 'leaking' Taylor Swift's jet data, Khloe Kardashian reacts

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Khloe Kardashian joined in on the jokes about Kris Jenner leaking Taylor Swift’s private jet usage
Khloe Kardashian joined in on the jokes about Kris Jenner leaking Taylor Swift’s private jet usage

Khloé Kardashian is laughing along at her mother Kris Jenner's expense after fans joked that Kris was behind Taylor Swift's private jet data being leaked to cover daughter Kylie Jenner's jet usage.

Taylor found herself facing a heap of criticism last week after a report published by marketing agency Yard listed her as the celebrity with the worst private jet carbon emissions so far this year.

Prior to the Yard report, Kylie's Instagram post about flying in private jets also came under fire after she posted a photo of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott posing with their private jets.

The beauty mogul was then called out by fans for being negligent towards the environment.

When Yard’s report appeared online and inadvertently distracted people from Kylie’s post, some fans couldn’t help but speculate that Kris had something to do with it.

One TikTok video in particular, shared by @kardashianviral, garnered a lot of attention on the platform.

“Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s jet took 170 flights this year?” it reads onscreen while a clip of Kris saying, “Kris f****** Jenner" plays.

@kardashianviral Taylor Swift’s private jet along with many others have taken more trips than Kylie’s plane so let’s not put all the blame on Kylie thanks for coming to my Ted talk #kyliejenner #taylorswift #kyliejennerprivatejet #taylorswiftprivatejet #kardashianclips #krisjenner ♬ original sound - Kardashian Viral

In fact, the clip ended up catching the eye of none other than Khloe, who cheekily gave the post a like after it was reshared on Instagram.

Clearly entertained by the joke, Khloé wasn’t alone in her amusement, with several other fans poking fun at the whole thing, too.

