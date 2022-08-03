 
sports
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
SDSports desk

ICC T20 ranking: Babar Azam's reign in danger as India's Suryakumar Yadav inches closer

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Cricket - ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistans Babar Azam in action (right) and Cricket - Fifth Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 20, 2021 Indias Suryakumar Yadav in action. — Reuters
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Babar Azam in action (right) and Cricket - Fifth Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 20, 2021 India's Suryakumar Yadav in action. — Reuters

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is in danger of losing his position as the top batter in T20 cricket as India's Suryakumar Yadav has inched closer to being number one on the list.

The latest ICC T20 rankings showed that the Indian player jumped three spots on the list to become the second top batter. He now stands at 816 points, just two points shy of Babar.

The Indian batter has been in excellent form for his side during the Men In Blue's T20I series against West Indies — and his performance with the bat has gotten him a good position on the rankings list.

Related items

Despite making his international debut at the beginning of last year, his rapid rise has come on the back of a century against England in Nottingham last month and a stylish half-century against West Indies on Tuesday.

Yadav is likely to get the chance to overtake Babar at the head of proceedings over the coming week, with India still having two more games against West Indies remaining in their five-match series.

If he scores well in those matches, he may overtake Babar as the number 1 ranked batter — given Pakistan's next T20I contest is at the end of the month against India at the Asia Cup.

Pakistan veteran Mohammad Rizwan slipped one position and slumped to the third spot.

More From Sports:

PCB announces Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2022 and Netherlands ODIs

PCB announces Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2022 and Netherlands ODIs
Asia Cup 2022: Pak vs Ind clash expected thrice

Asia Cup 2022: Pak vs Ind clash expected thrice
Commonwealth Games: Shajar misses semi-final with career-best timing in 100m race

Commonwealth Games: Shajar misses semi-final with career-best timing in 100m race
Two Pakistani athletes directly qualify for final in Commonwealth Games

Two Pakistani athletes directly qualify for final in Commonwealth Games
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to face arch-rivals India on August 28 in Dubai

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to face arch-rivals India on August 28 in Dubai
England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s

England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan athletes’ blood samples taken for dope tests

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan athletes’ blood samples taken for dope tests
Pakistani boxer forced to miss Commonwealth Games due to error

Pakistani boxer forced to miss Commonwealth Games due to error
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins announces marriage with fiancé Becky Boston

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins announces marriage with fiancé Becky Boston
'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan at cricket

'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan at cricket
India send Pakistan crashing out of Commonwealth Games

India send Pakistan crashing out of Commonwealth Games
Pak vs Ind: All-round bowling performance helps India restrict Pakistan to 99

Pak vs Ind: All-round bowling performance helps India restrict Pakistan to 99

Latest

view all