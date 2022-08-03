 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber expresses gratitude to fans for having him back after health scare

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

File Footage 

Justin Bieber said he's "so grateful to be back" on stage at first concert after he had to cancel US tour due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The 28-year-old singer shared a series of images from the Lucca Summer Festival in central Italy on his Instagram account with caption, "Luv u guys and I missed you."

The Peaches hit-maker also dropped a video of himself with wife Hailey Bieber and his team doing a pre-show ritual before his first live performance since health scare.

"We're back," the Grammy winner said in the clip before adding, "What a great, great evening... wow. I love you guys, this is the (expletive) group of people I know.”

“I'm just so grateful to be back," he added. "I love each and every one of you guys so much. I mean when I say y'all are some (expletive). Let's go kill it!"

Sharing a glimpse from the concert featuring a speech he made during the show as Bieber said, "Guys I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This my first day back, so good to be here."

"As some of you guys know, the Justice Tour is about equality, it's about justice for all no matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity — we're all the same and we are all one," he added.

Bieber continued: "We know that racism is evil and we know that division is evil, it is wrong, but we are here to be the difference makers and I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being part of this tour. Let's enjoy the rest of the night."

The singer had to cancel the remainder U.S. tour after his diagnosis with an official tweet on his social media account that read, "In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram

Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram
Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day

Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day
Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’
Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to get 'spotlight and title'

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to get 'spotlight and title'
Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with her stylish appearance: See

Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with her stylish appearance: See
Will Smith ex Sheree Zampino on co-parenting with him, Jada Pinkett: ‘We’ve bumped heads’

Will Smith ex Sheree Zampino on co-parenting with him, Jada Pinkett: ‘We’ve bumped heads’
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett added as last-minute Emmy nominees

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett added as last-minute Emmy nominees
Amber Heard’s sister names culprit that ‘cut off’ Johnny Depp’s finger

Amber Heard’s sister names culprit that ‘cut off’ Johnny Depp’s finger
No Time To Die stunt car up for sale at James Bond charity auction

No Time To Die stunt car up for sale at James Bond charity auction
Dominique Geisendorff files for divorce from ‘Twilight ‘star Cam Gigandet

Dominique Geisendorff files for divorce from ‘Twilight ‘star Cam Gigandet
Tom Cruise surprises a fan with his breathtaking stunt in Lake District

Tom Cruise surprises a fan with his breathtaking stunt in Lake District

Latest

view all