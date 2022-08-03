 
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to get 'spotlight and title'

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Meghan Markle allegedly married Prince Harry for fame as she wanted to turn the Royal Family into a "Hollywood celebrity game", according to a royal expert.

Royal biographer Tom Bower said he believed the former Suits star did not expect the realities of royal life before she returned to the US with Prince Harry in 2020. 

Speaking on Sunrise, Bower said: “She [Meghan] voluntarily came to England and married into the Royal Family and she must have known what that required."

The author went on: "She had to be part of the team and support the Queen and play her part. And all she really did was complain because she wanted the spotlight, she wanted to be number one."

Tom claimed that Meghan "wanted to turn the Royal Family into a Hollywood celebrity game. I think she wanted the title, she wanted the fame, and then go back to California."

Meghan Markle, according to the author, failed in her plan: Meghan's hopes of 'Hollywood celebrity game' were dashed.

