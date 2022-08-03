Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’

File Footage

Ryan Gosling said that his two daughters were one of the reasons he signed for his recent projects The Gray Man and Barbie.



The La La Land actor told Heat Magazine that the key reason for doing the movies was to spend quality time with his kids, Esmeralda and Amada, whom he shares with Eva Mendes.

The actor told the magazine, “I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids.”

“You know it's funny, we went to France and we went everywhere - we went to the Louvre and all these things. And if I asked them now, ‘What was your favourite part about France?’ They will say ‘The fruit plate at the hotel,’” Gosling recounted.

The 41-year-old star went on to say how would introduce his kids to work as an actor, “Well, Barbie was a way to do that. Not necessarily like I'm making it for them, but it's the first time I think they kind of are understanding.”

“Although they can't for the life them understand why I want to play Ken because nobody plays with Ken! But that's why we must tell his story,” he added.