 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Ryan Gosling unveils the sweet reason he agreed for ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Barbie’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

File Footage

Ryan Gosling said that his two daughters were one of the reasons he signed for his recent projects The Gray Man and Barbie.

The La La Land actor told Heat Magazine that the key reason for doing the movies was to spend quality time with his kids, Esmeralda and Amada, whom he shares with Eva Mendes.

The actor told the magazine, “I'm like a dad first, and part of the reason for doing the film [The Gray Man] was this opportunity for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids.”

“You know it's funny, we went to France and we went everywhere - we went to the Louvre and all these things. And if I asked them now, ‘What was your favourite part about France?’ They will say ‘The fruit plate at the hotel,’” Gosling recounted.

The 41-year-old star went on to say how would introduce his kids to work as an actor, “Well, Barbie was a way to do that. Not necessarily like I'm making it for them, but it's the first time I think they kind of are understanding.”

“Although they can't for the life them understand why I want to play Ken because nobody plays with Ken! But that's why we must tell his story,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram

Britney Spears’ fans call out the singer for sharing same old videos on Instagram
Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day

Kanye West hit out at Adidas for not taking his permission for Yeezy Day
Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘firewall’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to get 'spotlight and title'

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to get 'spotlight and title'
Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with her stylish appearance: See

Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with her stylish appearance: See
Justin Bieber expresses gratitude to fans for having him back after health scare

Justin Bieber expresses gratitude to fans for having him back after health scare
Will Smith ex Sheree Zampino on co-parenting with him, Jada Pinkett: ‘We’ve bumped heads’

Will Smith ex Sheree Zampino on co-parenting with him, Jada Pinkett: ‘We’ve bumped heads’
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett added as last-minute Emmy nominees

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett added as last-minute Emmy nominees
Amber Heard’s sister names culprit that ‘cut off’ Johnny Depp’s finger

Amber Heard’s sister names culprit that ‘cut off’ Johnny Depp’s finger
No Time To Die stunt car up for sale at James Bond charity auction

No Time To Die stunt car up for sale at James Bond charity auction
Dominique Geisendorff files for divorce from ‘Twilight ‘star Cam Gigandet

Dominique Geisendorff files for divorce from ‘Twilight ‘star Cam Gigandet
Tom Cruise surprises a fan with his breathtaking stunt in Lake District

Tom Cruise surprises a fan with his breathtaking stunt in Lake District

Latest

view all