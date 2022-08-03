Kate Middleton 'worried' about exposing George, Charlotte and Louis to public

Kate Middleton is grappling with the "danger" of exposing her three children to the public, a royal expert has claimed.



The Duchess of Cambridge - who is a proud mum of Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7 and four-year-old Prince Louis - is very protective of her children.

Ingrid Seward said that Prince William's wife is "worried" about exposing the young royals to the public eye.



"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around them. She knows what it can do. She's seen it, she's been around long enough," editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine told True Royalty's The Royal Beat.

Seward added: "For centuries, the royals have been saying we just want to be like normal children, but they're not like normal children.They live in a very rare and privileged world. I think it's extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."

She continued: "Of course when you see them, like at the Jubilee, and then when kids see photographs of themselves, I mean they start to really go for it. I think this is a danger that Kate's very aware of."

Ingrid Seward made note of Kate and Prince William's youngest child, Louis, who became a "superstar" during the Platinum Jubilee with his hilarious and cheeky appearances. Seward said: "That probably would have worried her [Kate] a bit."