Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt wins first gold medal for Pakistan

Nooh Dastagir Butt won first gold medal for Pakistan. Twitter/faizanlakhani

BIRMINGHAM: Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt has won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.



This is the first gold for Pakistan in any category in the ongoing games in the United Kingdom city of Birmingham. Earlier Hussain Shah won a bronze medal which is the first medal in the games. However, Butt provided a highlight for Pakistan by winning the first gold medal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistani athlete who provided this proud moment for Pakistan.

Nooh Dastagir Butt has set a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 173kg in snatch in the 109+kg category. Butt also set another record by lifting 232kg in clean and jerk. Overall, he lifted 405kg - another CWG record.



New Zealand's David Andrew got silver by lifting 394kg whereas India's Singh Gurdeep managed to win bronze by lifting an overall 390kg.

Earlier, In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Butt had got a bronze medal in the 105+kg category. In the same games, Talha Talib also bagged bronze in the 62kg category.

In 2006, Shujauddin Malik won the only gold for Pakistan in the 85kg category in CWG's weightlifting event.