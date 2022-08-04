 
Ellen Pompeo to reduce screen time in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey in"Grey's Anatomy" will be reducing her screen time in upcoming 19th season.

According to a report, the actress is going to work on a new Hulu project.

The report said Pompeo will appear in "a limited capacity" in ABC's prime-time medical drama.

The Times reported that she'll narrate every episode and serve as an executive producer.

Pompeo's shift reduction on "Grey's" comes as she gears up to take on her first major acting role outside the ABC series. She'll star in an eight-episode limited series for Hulu, ABC's sister streaming service, currently operating as the Untitled Orphan Project. 

