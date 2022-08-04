 
Queen is 'calming' situation as Prince Harry 'spikes his guns'

Queen has tried to settle the situation with furious Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says royal expert.

Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor of The Sun, told True Royal earlier this year, Prince Harry had sharpened his weapons to get back at the royal family with his memoir.

With Queen's intervention, the Duke of Sussex is allegedly rethinking over the damage he could do with the book, that releases later this year.

Mr Larcombe said: “Going back to Britain and seeing the Queen in particular, when he saw the Queen on his way to the Invictus Games earlier this year, I wonder then, really, I think Prince Harry seems to have slightly spiked his guns. However, I believe that the Queen has slightly calmed the situation down.”

Harry and Meghan also visited the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The duo had special audience with the monarch upon their visit.

