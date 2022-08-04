Kate Middleton ditches rift to wish Meghan Markle happy birthday: Photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William are keeping aside personal issues with Meghan Markle to extend birthday greetings to Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned to their Twitter handle on Thursday to share a photo of Meghan from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex," captioned the couple in a joint statement.

Fans were quick to support the future King and Queen in their olive brand.

"Happy birthday to one of the most humble, pretty and powerful woman alive. May The Almighty continue to guide and guard you," wrote one.



"It’s good to wish her a happy birthday and be the bigger person but no balloon emoji like other birthday wishes," added another.



A third wrote: "Happy Birthday To Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, May there always be peace, love and joy in her life.!!"

