Thursday Aug 04 2022
Priyanka Chopra steals 'everything' from Nick Jonas’s wardrobe

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Priyanka Chopra has been seen wearing Nick Jonas' outfits on numerous occasions, and even admitted that in addition to stealing his clothes, she also takes other accessories from his wardrobe, just not his shoes.

While shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel, Priyanka was seen rocking Nick's clothes, and i an interview with Elite Daily, said that she ‘steals’ almost everything from her husband’s wardrobe apart from his shoes because they don’t fit her.

“I wear my husband’s clothes all the time. I just don’t fit into his shoes, otherwise I would take all his shoes too. He wears cords and sets, and I’ll wear his jackets. I steal his sunglasses,” said Priyanka.

The 40-year-old actor complimented her husband Nick's fashion sense stating that he’s got such great clothes that she can't resist not wearing them, "You can’t tell sometimes which ones I’ve taken. He just has really great clothes.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the Russo Brothers' production Citadel and Hollywood films Ending things and It's All Coming Back to Me.

