Thursday Aug 04 2022
BLACKPINK’s return with ‘BORNPINK’ to have two music videos

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

BLACKPINK returns to the music industry with the release of two music videos for ‘BORNPINK’
BLACKPINK’s second studio album, BORNPINK, is set to arrive in September, with a lead single coming in August along with two music videos.

As reported by Pinkvilla, BLACKPINK's single BORN PINK is scheduled to release this month, and the album itself will be dropping next month.

Before this announcement, the girl group's agency, YG Entertainment, shared their plans to make music videos with a big budget.

BLACKPINK's most recent release was the first full group track Ready for Love, along with a music video.

Set with the signature pop style of BLACKPINK, the track has already broken multiple records and established a firm place for itself in the girl group's discography

