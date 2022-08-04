Psy concert hit with tragedy after worker falls to his death

Psy’s Summer Swag Concert witnessed the tragic death of a construction worker on July 31

A construction worker working to dismantle the stage of Psy’s Summer Swag Concert at Gangneung Stadium fell to his death on July 31.

As per The Star, the construction worker sustained serious injuries after falling 15m from a tower while dismantling the concert set. The 20-year-old Mongolian man suffered a cardiac arrest right after his fall and was rushed to the hospital immediately.

A day later, on August 1, Korea Joongang Daily reported that the man had died.

Psy's agency P Nation expressed distress over the incident on July 31, saying, “We express our sincerest condolences to the worker who died after a sudden accident. We also send our deepest condolences to the surviving family.”

"We will do our best to establish measures to prevent another accident like this from happening, with a sense of responsibility," P Nation further stated.