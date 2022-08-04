 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want a new addition to their family

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want a new addition to their family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to make a new addition to their blended family brood.

The much-adored celebrity couple, who secretly eloped to Las Vegas to say “I do” in a no-frills wedding to fulfil their decades old dream, want to have another baby.

Following their reunion last April – shortly after Lopez’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez – insiders claimed that the two were longing to start a family together. And after officially becoming man and wife, pals say they are putting their baby plans into action.

A source told Closer, “Ideally they’ll have a baby in their arms by this time next year, possibly twins if they’re lucky enough.”

It added: “The official line they tell friends is that they’re just grateful to have this beautiful, blended family and that’s all they need besides each other. But this is J-Lo’s way of deflecting attention because she wants it all handled discreetly and of course it will take time – especially if they go through with her preferred scenario of surrogacy."

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker previously revealed her hopes to have another child. After being asked if she’d like a baby with Alex in 2020, she confessed, “I want to!” Adding, “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

 In another interview earlier, the superstar responded with a firm “Yeah!” when asked if she’d like to have more children.

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 53 – while Affleck has daughters, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old son, Samuel with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

It’s not as though Jennifer Lopez needs more kids to feel complete with Ben Affleck , but it would be the icing on the cake of their fairy-tale journey, according to the insiders.

More From Entertainment:

IVE drop concept photos for their upcoming album ‘After Like’

IVE drop concept photos for their upcoming album ‘After Like’

Meghan Markle Prince Harry’s ‘stairway to heaven’: ‘Grief-stricken boy’

Meghan Markle Prince Harry’s ‘stairway to heaven’: ‘Grief-stricken boy’
Joker 2 release date officially announced: Deets Inside

Joker 2 release date officially announced: Deets Inside
Meghan Markle's 'public humiliation' by Netflix will 'fuel' her

Meghan Markle's 'public humiliation' by Netflix will 'fuel' her
Selena Gomez celebrates ‘real stomachs’ in new TikTok video

Selena Gomez celebrates ‘real stomachs’ in new TikTok video
Johnny Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin drops accusations of 'pressured' drug use

Johnny Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin drops accusations of 'pressured' drug use
Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video left fans in splits with bizarre detail

Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video left fans in splits with bizarre detail
Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry will be 'lured back' into Royal Family

Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry will be 'lured back' into Royal Family

Latest

view all