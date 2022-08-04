Shajar Abbas sprints to semi-finals of men’s 200m in Commonwealth Games

Pakistan’s Shajar Abbas qualifies for semi-finals of men’s 200m in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Shajar Abbas, the fastest sprinter in the country, has qualified for the semi-finals of men’s 200m in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Shajar, 22, was placed in heat 2 for the competition alongside Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike — the Gold medalist of last year’s World U20 athletics championship.

The Pakistani sprinter clocked 21.12, leaving behind the junior world champion, to win his heat and confirm his place in the semi-final which is scheduled to be held on Friday night.

Overall, Shajar’s timing was 12th among 58 runners who competed in 8 different heats.

The best is yet to come from Shajar as his PB in 200m is 20.87 and he is hopeful of doing so in the semi-final.



“I am happy to win my 200m race and looking forward to winning the semi-final as well,” he told Geo after his sprint.

“I will try to give my best and win it for my country and would request my countrymen to pray for my success,” he added.

Shajar had earlier this year won a 200m gold medal in the 2nd Imam Reza Cup held in Iran and a Bronze medal at XXXII Qosanov Memorial Championship in Almaty.

His timing of 20.87 at Almaty is also Pakistan’s National Record. He also won 100m Gold in Almaty.

The young sprinter is hopeful of adding another medal to his tally.