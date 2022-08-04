 
sports
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shajar Abbas sprints to semi-finals of men’s 200m in Commonwealth Games

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Pakistan’s Shajar Abbas qualifies for semi-finals of men’s 200m in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. — Reporter
Pakistan’s Shajar Abbas qualifies for semi-finals of men’s 200m in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. — Reporter

  • Shajar was placed in heat 2 with last year's World U20 athletics championship gold medalist.
  • Pakistani sprinter's timing was 12th among 58 runners who competed in 8 different heats.
  • “I am happy to win my 200m race and looking forward to winning the semi-final as well,” says Shajar. 

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Shajar Abbas, the fastest sprinter in the country, has qualified for the semi-finals of men’s 200m in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Shajar, 22, was placed in heat 2 for the competition alongside Nigeria’s Udodi Onwuzurike — the Gold medalist of last year’s World U20 athletics championship.

The Pakistani sprinter clocked 21.12, leaving behind the junior world champion, to win his heat and confirm his place in the semi-final which is scheduled to be held on Friday night.

Overall, Shajar’s timing was 12th among 58 runners who competed in 8 different heats.

Related items

The best is yet to come from Shajar as his PB in 200m is 20.87 and he is hopeful of doing so in the semi-final.

“I am happy to win my 200m race and looking forward to winning the semi-final as well,” he told Geo after his sprint.

“I will try to give my best and win it for my country and would request my countrymen to pray for my success,” he added.

Shajar had earlier this year won a 200m gold medal in the 2nd Imam Reza Cup held in Iran and a Bronze medal at XXXII Qosanov Memorial Championship in Almaty. 

His timing of 20.87 at Almaty is also Pakistan’s National Record. He also won 100m Gold in Almaty.

The young sprinter is hopeful of adding another medal to his tally.

More From Sports:

Is Pakistan going to name a dam after Nooh Dastagir Butt?

Is Pakistan going to name a dam after Nooh Dastagir Butt?
Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season

Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season
Commonwealth Games hockey: Pakistan beat Scotland 3-2

Commonwealth Games hockey: Pakistan beat Scotland 3-2
Pakistanis shower praise on CWG 2022 gold medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt

Pakistanis shower praise on CWG 2022 gold medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt
Commonwealth Games: Fahad Khawaja cruises into table tennis next round of 32

Commonwealth Games: Fahad Khawaja cruises into table tennis next round of 32
Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nooh dedicates achievement to his father

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nooh dedicates achievement to his father
Commonwealth Games: Pakistani players perform well in badminton singles

Commonwealth Games: Pakistani players perform well in badminton singles
Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt wins first gold medal for Pakistan

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt wins first gold medal for Pakistan
Why Pakistan's selection always remains questionable

Why Pakistan's selection always remains questionable
Pakistan opens its medal tally account in Commonwealth Games Birmingham

Pakistan opens its medal tally account in Commonwealth Games Birmingham

PAK vs ENG: Pitches ready without Australian soil at NSK for hosting T20I matches

PAK vs ENG: Pitches ready without Australian soil at NSK for hosting T20I matches
ICC T20 ranking: Babar Azam's reign in danger as India's Suryakumar Yadav inches closer

ICC T20 ranking: Babar Azam's reign in danger as India's Suryakumar Yadav inches closer

Latest

view all