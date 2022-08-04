 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen wins hearts with iconic response to Kate, William's new kitchen

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Queen wins hearts with iconic response to Kate, Williams new kitchen
Queen wins hearts with iconic response to Kate, William's new kitchen

Fans have been swooning over the Queen Elizabeth after she gave an iconic reaction to Prince William and Kate Middleton's newly-renovated kitchen.

The monarch’s biographer told that the Queen expressed being unlikely to sit down in the Cambridge’s spacious kitchen.

Bedell Smith told People, “I remember when they had just finished renovating Anmer Hall, and they invited the Queen over for lunch.”

“They have one of those big kitchens with eating areas, and she said, ‘I can’t understand why everybody spends their time in the kitchen.’”

It came just ahead of Kate and William’s plans to move to Windsor from London along their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The royal friends have shared that the monarch appears happy with her grandson and his wife's forthcoming relocation as the couple will be closer to her Windsor Castle residence.

William and Kate “are representing the Queen impeccably,” Bedell Smith said.

“They’re showing a kind of dedication she would be proud of. And that probably gives her hope.”

More From Entertainment:

Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival

Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival
Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’

Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’
Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab

Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab
Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process

Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process
Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’

Angelina Jolie ‘soaking up’ time with Zahara before college starts: ‘So bonded’
Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Kim Kardashian shares results of 'painful' stomach laser procedure

Meghan Markle accused of ‘mocking the Queen’ with ‘publicity stunt!’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘mocking the Queen’ with ‘publicity stunt!’
Kanye West to honour Kim Kardashian's wish by ending feud with Pete Davidson?

Kanye West to honour Kim Kardashian's wish by ending feud with Pete Davidson?
William’s ban on Diana’s Panorama interview is ‘silencing’ her voice

William’s ban on Diana’s Panorama interview is ‘silencing’ her voice
‘Bullet Train’ star Brad Pitt reveals his hilarious new nickname

‘Bullet Train’ star Brad Pitt reveals his hilarious new nickname
Beyoncé comes back more vile than ever, claims Fox News anchor

Beyoncé comes back more vile than ever, claims Fox News anchor

Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled as she ditches her famed engagement ring at Commonwealth Games

Kate Middleton leaves fans baffled as she ditches her famed engagement ring at Commonwealth Games

Latest

view all