 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

AleXa reveals upcoming US tour with full dates and cities listed

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

AleXa will be meeting her fans in the United States soon
AleXa will be meeting her fans in the United States soon

AleXa has revealed the dates and cities of her upcoming tour of the United States (US), as per Soompi.

On August 3, the Korean American K-pop idol officially announced her plans for a tour of the US; it will take her to eight cities this October.

AleXa will showcase her talent from Jersey City to Los Angeles on eight fun nights; the tour will kick off from Jersey City on October 18.

The South Korea-based artist will be performing in Puerto Rico on October 20, Atlanta on October 22, Chicago on October 23, Oklahoma City on October 25, Houston on October 27, San Francisco on October 28, and Los Angeles on October 30.

AleXa is a Korean American singer, actor and is gaining prominence for her song Wonderland. She recently also celebrated Wonderland garnering 5 million streams on Spotify.

More From Entertainment:

ATEEZ bags second No.1 trophy with 'Guerrilla'

ATEEZ bags second No.1 trophy with 'Guerrilla'
Harry Styles brings two hearts closer by singing 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

Harry Styles brings two hearts closer by singing 'Can't Help Falling In Love'
Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's defamation case: Unsealed documents breaking the internet

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's defamation case: Unsealed documents breaking the internet
Meghan Markle snubbed by a military man on her wedding day

Meghan Markle snubbed by a military man on her wedding day
Meghan Markle likely to return to acting

Meghan Markle likely to return to acting
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't last long without royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't last long without royal family
Brad Pitt gets emotional as he talks about Zahara going to college: ‘So proud’

Brad Pitt gets emotional as he talks about Zahara going to college: ‘So proud’
Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival

Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer honours Betty White legacy over Password revival
Meghan Markle's 'nod to Wallis Simpson' on wedding day irked royal fans

Meghan Markle's 'nod to Wallis Simpson' on wedding day irked royal fans
Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’

Nick Jonas swoons over wifey Priyanka Chopra in sizzling picture: ‘Lady in Red’
Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab

Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for being ‘unsanitary’ in Kylie cosmetics lab
Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process

Jane Fonda weighs in on her beauty regrets and ageing process

Latest

view all