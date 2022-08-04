Meghan Markle's 'nod to Wallis Simpson' on wedding day irked royal fans

Meghan Markle included a subtle nod to the late Wallis Simpson during her wedding service to Prince Harry back in 2018.

Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. Although it was the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress that grabbed all the attention on the day, there was something else that caught people's curiosity.

This was Meghan’s choice of car to take the Duchess to St George’s Chapel for the ceremony. However, this car happened to be the same vehicle used to transport another royal, Wallis Simpson, 46 years earlier.

The late Duchess of Windsor travelled in the same car to the funeral of her husband, King Edward VIII, in 1972. Like Meghan, Simpson was an American divorcee. Her marriage to Edward VIII caused the 1936 abdication crisis.

Prince Harry's wife's nod to Simpson on wedding day that only a few fans noticed. The former Suits star and her mother Doria were driven in a Rolls-Royce Phantom IV on her wedding day.

Some royal fans have pointed out that the use of the car may have been in poor taste, having been used by Wallis to attend the funeral of her husband the Duke of Windsor in 1972.



One person on Twitter wrote: "Meghan had been divorced before, so that's that... Not out of respect but out of disrespect."



The Rolls-Royce Phantom IV, one of 18 cars built by Rolls-Royce from 1950 to 1956, had been built and delivered to the Queen in 1950 when she was still a Princess.



The Duchess of Windsor is known as the woman who plunged the monarchy into crisis. Her marriage to Edward in 1937 meant he became the first ever monarch to abdicate. This changed the path of history and eventually led to Queen Elizabeth II ascending to the throne.

Meghan Markle's subtle nod to Wallis Simpson on wedding day has apparently irked some royal fans who tried to express their anger.