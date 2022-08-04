Injury complicated things but I will try my best to win medal for Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem. — World Athletics Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan's Olympian Arshad Nadeem is optimistic to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 despite complications related to an elbow injury.

Arshad, who will directly contest in the final of the Javelin Throw event in CWG 2022 on August 7, while speaking to Geo Super over the phone from Birmingham, expressed full confidence in dominating the multi-sports event.

"I am well-prepared for the event and really looking forward to showing my strength to win a medal for my country," a spirited Arshad said.

"My performance in the World Athletics Championship was a great learning experience for me. Unfortunately, I couldn't win a medal there but only participating there gave me a lot of confidence and self-belief," shared the Khanewal-born Javelin Thrower.

Arshad threw an 86.16m long throw to finish fifth in the World Athletics Championship that was held in the United States last month.

Injury scares

In the exclusive conversation on the sidelines of his training session before the all-important medal contest, Arshad said his injury has been deteriorating.

"After World Athletics Championship, my injury deteriorated my condition. I am feeling more pain now which is a bit concerning. But I have doctors with me who are taking good care of me. So, it's relaxing for me and I am just focusing on my preparations," he said.

The athlete added that when it came to upholding the country's pride, an injury was a very little thing for him comparatively.

"I will give my cent per cent out there [despite the injury]. My injury had complicated the situation but I will try my best to win a medal for Pakistan," Arshad said.

Arshad Nadeem in action. — World Athletics Championship

The Javelin thrower is scheduled to undergo surgery in the United Kingdom (UK) after the conclusion of the Islamic Games, scheduled from August 9 to 18 in Turkey. Arshad will directly travel to Turkey to participate in the multi-nation event.

Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) will bear the expenses of Arshad's elbow surgery in the UK.

Neeraj Chopra's exclusion

Arshad has often called India's superstar Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra his 'inspiration'. Neeraj, who won silver in World Athletics Championship, was ruled out of CWG 2022 after sustaining an injury.

While responding to a question regarding Neeraj's absence from the event, Arshad said the injury is a part of the game and he will surely miss his Indian counterpart.

India's superstar Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra posing with Arshad Nadeem during the Asian Games 2018. — Twitter

"Neeraj Bhai is a superstar and I learn a lot from him," Arshad said. "His absence will surely be missed in CWG. I will pray for his speedy recovery and look forward to meeting him again at some other competition soon," the Pakistan athlete stressed.

Message for fans, media

Arshad said he was thankful to his fans and the media for making him famous across the world.

"Whoever I am today, it is just because of my fans and the media," Arshad reiterated. "The media gave me immense coverage and made my world famous. I would like to thank them and request them to keep on supporting me," he said.

Arshad Nadeem holding the Pakistani flag. — Twitter

"Pray for me. I am ready for the event and Inshallah, I will win a medal for Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad!" concluded Arshad.

