 
sports
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

No butterflies in my stomach, will just pray tonight for strength to win medal: Shajjar Abbas

By
M Muzamil Asif

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Shajjar will contest among 24 sprinters in the knock-out stage of Mens 200m at 11:09pm. — Twitter/ Shajjad Abbas
Shajjar will contest among 24 sprinters in the knock-out stage of Men's 200m at 11:09pm. — Twitter/ Shajjad Abbas 

KARACHI: Without a shadow of a doubt, Pakistan's current fastest man Shajjar Abbas has set all the nervousness aside as his ambition is crystal clear — winning a medal for the Pakistani nation tomorrow in Commonwealth Games 2022.

(PST) tomorrow at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. While hundreds of Pakistanis will watch the game inside the stadium, millions will enjoy it on their TV screens, hoping for yet another medal for the country.

Related items

Speaking to Geo Super a night before the mega semi-final, Shajjar said he is just praying to get the strength to win a medal for Pakistan.

"Being an athlete, you have to be strong enough to control your emotions," Shajjar said when asked about being nervous.

"I don't have butterflies in my stomach. I am relaxed and fully focused. Tonight will just pray for strength to win medal tomorrow," shared the 22-years-old sprinter who will compete in the first semi-final race.

Confidence after Nooh Butt and Hussain Shah's medals

Weightlifter Nooh Butt won the first gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday whereas Judoka Hussain Shah bagged bronze. Shajjar aims to follow in the footsteps of his compatriots.

"It was the best-ever feeling when I saw my flag on the top," expressed Shajjar. "They both made us so proud. I hope and pray to follow them and do something for my country tomorrow," said the Kasur-hailed athlete.

Credits for the coach and family 

Shajjar thanked Allah, his family and coach Rana Sajjad. "I am blessed to be picked to represent Pakistan at this level. My family and coach Rana Sajjad played an important role in my journey. It wasn't possible without them," he said.

"I know people are watching us in Commonwealth Games. They have expectations from us. Their support and prayers will definitely help us shine in front of the world," he signed off.

More From Sports:

Injury complicated things but I will try my best to win medal for Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem

Injury complicated things but I will try my best to win medal for Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem
Shajar Abbas sprints to semi-finals of men’s 200m in Commonwealth Games

Shajar Abbas sprints to semi-finals of men’s 200m in Commonwealth Games
Is Pakistan going to name a dam after Nooh Dastagir Butt?

Is Pakistan going to name a dam after Nooh Dastagir Butt?
Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season

Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season
Commonwealth Games hockey: Pakistan beat Scotland 3-2

Commonwealth Games hockey: Pakistan beat Scotland 3-2
Pakistanis shower praise on CWG 2022 gold medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt

Pakistanis shower praise on CWG 2022 gold medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt
Commonwealth Games: Fahad Khawaja cruises into table tennis next round of 32

Commonwealth Games: Fahad Khawaja cruises into table tennis next round of 32
Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nooh dedicates achievement to his father

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nooh dedicates achievement to his father
Commonwealth Games: Pakistani players perform well in badminton singles

Commonwealth Games: Pakistani players perform well in badminton singles
Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt wins first gold medal for Pakistan

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt wins first gold medal for Pakistan
Why Pakistan's selection always remains questionable

Why Pakistan's selection always remains questionable
Pakistan opens its medal tally account in Commonwealth Games Birmingham

Pakistan opens its medal tally account in Commonwealth Games Birmingham

Latest

view all