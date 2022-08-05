Harry Styles brings two hearts closer by singing 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

British musician Harry Styles set up a romantic marriage proposal between two gig-goers at his Lisbon concert in Portugal on Wednesday.

During his Love On Tour performances, Styles dedicated a segment of the show to create a special moment for fans, who are typically holding up signs.

The singer has already aided other marriage proposals and helped some of his fans come out during his European tour this year and last year's American leg.



The fan - whose name was Carl - asked Harry if he would be able to borrow his microphone to sing a few lines to his girlfriend, Marianna.



Before handing over the mic, Harry had some questions, asking Carl: 'If this is like a two week thing, no chance I'm giving you the microphone. How long have you been together?



This time he stopped the concert after spotting a sign in the crowd which read: 'Will you help me to propose?'



The man replied: 'More than a year, a little more.'



Hesitant Harry then asked the audience: 'What do you think? Do you get the microphone for a little more than a year?', before handing over the mic.

The fan then began singing Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling In Love to his girlfriend, while Harry encouraged the crowd to join in.

Following the brief vocal, he then got down on one knee and asked Marianna to be his wife, as she grabbed the microphone and shouted 'yes'



During one of his Wembley gigs in June, Harry shared an extra special moment with one fan, as he helped him come out as gay live on stage.