Friday Aug 05 2022
Prince Harry’s failure to attract audience to UN event ‘not a good look’

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Prince Harry made his way to the UN last month to deliver a speech, however, was met with empty seats
Prince Harry, with his wife Meghan Markle, made his way to the United Nations headquarters last month where he was a keynote speaker for Nelson Mandela Day, however, he was met with empty seats in the hall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex notably travelled to New York for the event late last month for Prince Harry to deliver a speech, however, failed to attract audiences for the event.

Talking about the same on his YouTube channel, royal expert Neil Sean said: “It must have been very difficult for Harry. It kind of looked like a British pantomime that hadn't sold out. All those empty seats are never a good look.”

He then claimed: “Meghan wants answers, naturally because they made that big effort to come all the way from California to spend time in New York and when they arrived, there wasn't the welcome they both anticipated.”

“You can understand they schlepped all those miles to do that,” Sean concluded.

As for Prince Harry’s speech, he made sure to bring light to important issues like climate change and the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade abortion law. 

