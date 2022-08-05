Kim Kardashian spotted 'unwell, skinnier' amid Pete Davidson split rumours

Kim Kardashian has her admirers worried over sudden shift in her looks.

The 41-year-old star has undergone a drastic weight loss in recent months through allegedly unhealthy methods.

The mother-of-four was spotted in black skintight leather pants and a matching bra top this week. The diva paired her look with platinum blonde hair.

"Now she’s definitely skinnier than before but not that damn skinny," one person said.

"To me, she just looks unwell at this point," a second remarked.



"The weight loss is getting crazy. Since these are old pics too, I wonder how much weight she has actually lost," a third wondered.

"She got even skinnier??" a fourth inquired.

The conjecture comes amid breakup rumours with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who is currently shooting for a horror comedy in Australia. The duo is reportedly struggling in their long-distance relationship.

