 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian spotted 'unwell, skinnier' amid Pete Davidson split rumours

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Kim Kardashian spotted unwell, skinnier amid Pete Davidson split rumours
Kim Kardashian spotted 'unwell, skinnier' amid Pete Davidson split rumours

Kim Kardashian has her admirers worried over sudden shift in her looks.

The 41-year-old star has undergone a drastic weight loss in recent months through allegedly unhealthy methods.

The mother-of-four was spotted in black skintight leather pants and a matching bra top this week. The diva paired her look with platinum blonde hair.

"Now she’s definitely skinnier than before but not that damn skinny," one person said.

"To me, she just looks unwell at this point," a second remarked.

"The weight loss is getting crazy. Since these are old pics too, I wonder how much weight she has actually lost," a third wondered.

"She got even skinnier??" a fourth inquired.

The conjecture comes amid breakup rumours with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who is currently shooting for a horror comedy in Australia. The duo is reportedly struggling in their long-distance relationship.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham finds herself in 'non stop petty drama' with Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham finds herself in 'non stop petty drama' with Nicola Peltz
John Legend breaks friendship with Kanye West over Trump obsession

John Legend breaks friendship with Kanye West over Trump obsession
Celebrities who wished Meghan Markle on her birthday

Celebrities who wished Meghan Markle on her birthday

Cristina Ricci shares interesting story about Johnny Depp

Cristina Ricci shares interesting story about Johnny Depp

New book from Meghan and Harry's biographer will 'have world talking'

New book from Meghan and Harry's biographer will 'have world talking'
Prince William and Kate Middleton's birthday wish to Meghan a snub to royal experts?

Prince William and Kate Middleton's birthday wish to Meghan a snub to royal experts?

Meghan Markle's birthday once again stirs debate about her 'actual age'

Meghan Markle's birthday once again stirs debate about her 'actual age'
Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in 'Joker' sequel

Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in 'Joker' sequel
Royal Family ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry’s ‘explosive’ memoir?

Royal Family ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry’s ‘explosive’ memoir?
Prince Harry’s failure to attract audience to UN event ‘not a good look’

Prince Harry’s failure to attract audience to UN event ‘not a good look’

Princess Diana’s friend thinks Prince Harry might scrap his memoir

Princess Diana’s friend thinks Prince Harry might scrap his memoir
Kate Middleton’s wish for Meghan Markle deemed ‘unnecessary’ by fans

Kate Middleton’s wish for Meghan Markle deemed ‘unnecessary’ by fans

Latest

view all