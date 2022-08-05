 
'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa surprises passengers on Hawaiian flight

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is living up to the superhero title and his latest viral is proof.

The Aquaman star sent the internet into frenzy on Tuesday after he casually served drinks on a Hawaiian Airlines flight to the passengers.

Momoa's now-viral video shows him surprising passengers and handing purified water bottles to them. Dressed in black T-shirt and grey blazer and trousers, Momoa was soaking in the Hawaiian spirit as he also rocked a beaded necklace and also put one behind his ear.


TikTok user @livinglikekylee posted a video their aunt sent of Momoa fulfilling the flight attendants’ duty. The video was captioned, "When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant."

The Game of Thrones actor, 43, also documented the special occasion on his Instagram page and shared that the idea behind the brand is to end single-use plastic.

"Drink one, remove one - For every bottle of Mananalu sold, we remove one plastic bottle from the ocean. We have removed 3 MILLION plastic bottles from the ocean this year. Don't stop making waves to save our beautiful planet (sic)," wrote Momoa.

Momoa will be next seen in films Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and Fast X. He will also be seen in the unscripted docuseries for Warner Bros Discoveries titled On The Roam.

