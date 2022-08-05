 
Prince Harry sets up SECOND battle against Home Office over UK security row

Prince Harry is looking to engage in another legal brawl against the Home Office.

News of the second lawsuit has hit the media on the day of Meghan Markle's 41st birthday.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has already won his first legal battle over his security arrangements in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex launched his first lawsuit in February after Home Office refused to allow him to pay for his own protection during future trips to UK.

On Friday, the HC judge granted permission for part of Harry’s claim to have a judicial review.

“The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part,” said Mr Justice Swift.

"In the course of submissions it became apparent that while the claimant may have had disagreements with persons who were Ravec committee members, there was no evidence at all to support a claim that any committee member had approached decisions with a closed mind, or that either decision was affected by bias."

