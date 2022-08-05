 
BTS, Snoop Dog and Benny Blanco drop 'Bad Decisions' music video!

Benny Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg's much-anticipated collaborative single 'Bad Decisions' has been released.

The music video, which dropped on August 5, 9:30 am IST, hilariously portrays Benny Blanco as part of the enthusiastic ARMY, who prepares to attend a BTS concert.

The video also features Snoop Dog, but BTS doesn't make any appearance throughout the video apart from some snippets from older music videos and some still photos.

Bad Decision is a pre-release single from Benny Blanco's upcoming full-length album, and the song features BTS' vocal line members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, along with rapper Snoop Dogg.

The video has reached 4.0+ million views following the 5 hours of its release and is expected to reach new heights in the upcoming days!

