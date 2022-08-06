 
entertainment
ATEEZ marks record sales with new album 'The World Ep.1: Movement'

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Sales for ATEEZ's new album 'The World Ep.1: Movement' are approximately 40% higher than their last album

ATEEZ's new album The World Ep.1: Movement wraps its first week sales at 936,000 copies distributed as of August 4, The Hanteo charts shared on August 5, reported AllKPop.

An increase of approximately 40% was seen in comparison to the group's last album Zero: Fever Part.3, which recorded 665,350 copies in its first week sales.

ATEEZ's The World Ep.1: Movement has also managed to reach No.18 on Hanteo chart's highest first week sales of all time rankings.

Furthermore, the band will be performing their comeback title track Guerrilla on the August 5 broadcast of KBS2's Music Bank

