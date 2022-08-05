 
Inside Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt’s dating life after Angelina Jolie split

Brad Pitt has been dating casually six years after he parted ways with wife Angelina Jolie but the actor’s been keeping it “low-key.”

A source close to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 58, spilled to E! News that the father of six has been on a dating scene but “in a casual, low key way."

"He enjoys getting out and socializing, but does so very privately," the insider said. "He is enjoying people from different walks of life and is inspired."

"He goes on dates, but does not have a serious girlfriend," the source revealed.

Previously, another insider told Hollywood Life that has asked his friends to set him up with someone as he’s now open to serious connection.

“Friends have set him up, that’s really the only way he can meet anyone because he’s not going on dating sites or hitting the bar scene,” the insider told the outlet.

“Nothing serious has come from it yet, but he seems a lot more open to the idea of having someone special in his life again, which is a big step,” the source added.

“His divorce has been very painful, but he’s done a lot of healing and really seems to be in a much better space,” the publication further shared.

Pitt and Jolie parted ways in 2016 after the Maleficent star filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences after 12 years of romance.

After the divorce was finalised, the Pitt was linked to Polish native Nicole Poturalski according to Daily Mail, however, the romance did not last for long.


