Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls criticizing her ‘unsanitary’ lab pictures

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has clapped back at haters who criticized her recent lab photos for being ‘unsanitary.’

The Kardashians alum, 24, accused the trolls of ‘spreading false information’ and called out cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett, who in his Instagram post on Wednesday, slammed Jenner for not following ‘proper sanitary protocols.’





Jenner, who founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014, wrote, “Kevin — this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner.”

After agreeing that those actions would be “completely unacceptable,” the young billionaire wrote that she was in a “small, personal space” in the pictures posted Wednesday.

“[I was] creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added. “No one is putting customers at risk !”

She concluded, “Shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

Jenner’s original post was shared under the caption, "In the lab creating new magic for you guys.”