 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls criticizing her ‘unsanitary’ lab pictures

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls criticizing her ‘unsanitary’ lab pictures
Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls criticizing her ‘unsanitary’ lab pictures 

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has clapped back at haters who criticized her recent lab photos for being ‘unsanitary.’

The Kardashians alum, 24, accused the trolls of ‘spreading false information’ and called out cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett, who in his Instagram post on Wednesday, slammed Jenner for not following ‘proper sanitary protocols.’


Jenner, who founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014, wrote, “Kevin — this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner.”

Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls criticizing her ‘unsanitary’ lab pictures

After agreeing that those actions would be “completely unacceptable,” the young billionaire wrote that she was in a “small, personal space” in the pictures posted Wednesday.

“[I was] creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added. “No one is putting customers at risk !”

She concluded, “Shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

Jenner’s original post was shared under the caption, "In the lab creating new magic for you guys.”

More From Entertainment:

Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change in upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change in upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy
Prince Andrew faces financial scrutiny amid debt dispute with Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew faces financial scrutiny amid debt dispute with Sarah Ferguson
Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go

Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go
Prince Harry ‘can’t have it all’ but ‘was never denied’: report

Prince Harry ‘can’t have it all’ but ‘was never denied’: report
Joey King opens up about her fondness for 'Kissing Booth' trilogy: ‘I love playing the character’

Joey King opens up about her fondness for 'Kissing Booth' trilogy: ‘I love playing the character’
Tom Cruise wins hearts as he apologizes to a couple for spoiling their hike

Tom Cruise wins hearts as he apologizes to a couple for spoiling their hike
Kim Kardashian ’excited’ to reunite with Pete Davidson amid busy schedules

Kim Kardashian ’excited’ to reunite with Pete Davidson amid busy schedules
Queen Elizabeth’s swimming partner, aged 97, dies

Queen Elizabeth’s swimming partner, aged 97, dies

Why David Spade thinks Prince Louise deserved a slap from Kate Middleton? Deets inside

Why David Spade thinks Prince Louise deserved a slap from Kate Middleton? Deets inside
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to plan wedding after Mainstream Sellout Tour

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to plan wedding after Mainstream Sellout Tour
‘Blackmailer’ Amber Heard making Elon Musk pay Johnny Depp settlement

‘Blackmailer’ Amber Heard making Elon Musk pay Johnny Depp settlement
Doja Cat dishes on her new shaved head’ look

Doja Cat dishes on her new shaved head’ look

Latest

view all