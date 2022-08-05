 
Ellen Pompeo wants THIS to change in upcoming season of Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo shared that she wanted her hit ABC series to be “less preachy” about social issues in latest podcast interview.

According to Daily Mail, the Daredevil actress appeared on Tell Me podcast where she spoke on how she wished her show to tackle social issues in the upcoming 19th season.

Ellen remarked that it’s time that her show “changed its approach to societal issues” and focused more on light-hearted content.

“I think if I had any desire, honestly, it would be to be less sort of preachy in one episode about certain things,” said the 52-year-old.

The actress went on to explain, “It’s like, we do one episode about, let’s see … Asian hate crimes is one that we did this past season that was really moving. I think I’d like to see things happen a little more subtly and over time.”

It is pertinent to mention that the long-running series had never resisted to cover “hot issues in the past”; however, Ellen suggested that the show “could touch on these social issues that are important and have them be threads throughout,” unlike “consistently hitting you over the head for just one hour and never talk about it again”.

Deadline reported that the actress would only appear in eight episodes as she had taken a role in Hulu’s Orphan limited series. 

