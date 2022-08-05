 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s letter on ‘brutal mental battle’ leaked

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Meghan Markle’s letter on ‘brutal mental battle’ leaked
Meghan Markle’s letter on ‘brutal mental battle’ leaked

Meghan Markle’s true battle against mental health woes has recently been leaked from her old website The Tig.

According to Express UK, the Suits star once wrote herself a letter, and offered some advice to fans suffering the same.

At the time her post read, “My 20s were brutal – a constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as ‘whatever’ as everyone else.”

“My teens were even worse – grappling with how to fit in, and what that even meant. My high school had cliques: the black girls and white girls, the Filipino and the Latina girls. Being biracial, I fell somewhere in between.”

But there came a time when, “I must have been about 24 when a casting director looked at me during an audition and said: ‘You need to know that you’re enough. Less makeup, more Meghan.’”

She had concluded her note by sharing some pearls of wisdom for fans and admitted, “That five pounds lost won’t make you happier, that more makeup won’t make you prettier, that the now iconic saying from Jerry Maguire – ‘You complete me’ – frankly, isn’t true. “

More From Entertainment:

Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress

Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress
Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'

Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'
Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react

Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids
Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’
Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’

Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’
Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look

Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look
Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’

Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’
Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview

Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview
Queen approves of Prince William breaking royal protocol like Diana?

Queen approves of Prince William breaking royal protocol like Diana?
Salma Hayek believes Angelina Jolie ‘probably the best director’

Salma Hayek believes Angelina Jolie ‘probably the best director’
Harry invited Diana’s friends to know about her failed marriage with Charles

Harry invited Diana’s friends to know about her failed marriage with Charles

Latest

view all