Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’

Friends’ alum Lisa Kudrow revealed that she struggled to accept herself and her body while filming the hit comedy sitcom opposite Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

In an interview with Podcrushed, the Romy And Michele's High School Reunion star opened up about feeling “self-conscious” as costumes used to look better on her female co-stars.

“It wasn't until Friends that I realized I don't look like I thought I looked,” the 59-year-old actor said on the show.

“It was just seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courtney and Jennifer in clothes. They knew tailoring, and they could discuss with the costume designer where to take something in,” she added.

“That's when I would see it's not just about tailoring,” Kudrow continued. “I'm not trying to say I was overweight. I just had no idea the shape of my actual body.”

However, the actor began to accept her body the way it was later when she reached her 40s, adding, “It’s OK. This is just what I look like.”

The mother of one went on to explain that the pressure to look a certain way in Hollywood is something which is all “in your own head.”

“You’re doing that to yourself,” she noted. “No one needs you to be Tom Cruise or as famous as Tom Cruise. For me, at that time, it was Julia Roberts or Meg Ryan. No one is actually requiring that of me.”

The trio played the iconic characters of Rachel Green, Mocica Geller and Phoebe Buffay on the NBC's famous comedy sitcom for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

The stars have remained friends almost two decades after the show ended.