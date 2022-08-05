 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022


Global pop star Katy Perry is having a fun time!

The Last Friday Night (TGIF) singer used the M.A.S.H filter – an ode to the childhood game that determines one's future car, house, number of kids, and lover – on the social media app on Thursday, sharing what her fictional future holds for her.

According to the just-for-fun game, Perry is set to live in a castle, drive a Tesla, and have six children, while Pete Davidson – who is currently filming the comedy Wizards! with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in Australia – was named as her "lover."

@katyperry No offense @Kim Kardashian ♬ House With A View - Cyn


"No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? Perry jokingly captioned the video.

Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, have been linked since October of last year.

However, Perry and Bloom, 45, got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, and share a daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react

Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids
Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’
Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’

Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’
Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look

Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look
Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’

Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’
Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview

Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview
Queen approves of Prince William breaking royal protocol like Diana?

Queen approves of Prince William breaking royal protocol like Diana?
Salma Hayek believes Angelina Jolie ‘probably the best director’

Salma Hayek believes Angelina Jolie ‘probably the best director’
Harry invited Diana’s friends to know about her failed marriage with Charles

Harry invited Diana’s friends to know about her failed marriage with Charles
Sofia Vergara shares 'greetings from magic city’:see

Sofia Vergara shares 'greetings from magic city’:see
Harry Styles spent hours in makeup room before filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles spent hours in makeup room before filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Latest

view all